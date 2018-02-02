Clearing the air. Kylie Minogue opened up about her dispute with Kylie Jenner over the attempted trademark of the name “Kylie” during a Rolling Stone interview published on Friday, February 2.

The Australian native, 49, who ultimately won the legal battle, revealed that it wasn’t a direct jab at the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“I’ve never met Kylie Jenner. I’ve never met any member of the family – actually, I’ve met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event – but I honestly don’t know them,” she told the magazine. “It’s awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I’m at pains to say.”

As previously reported, the Daily Mail reported in February 2017 that the lip-kit maven’s 2014 application to trademark the name “Kylie” for business purposes was rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

“Trademark is long, it’s boring, it’s expensive, and it’s really important. I’ve been doing that for years and years. It was just causing confusion with customers. As long as it’s clear, then we can all win,” Minogue said.

However, a prior unfortunate play on words had people believing Minogue referred to Jenner as “a secondary reality-television personality.”

She continued: “What was upsetting to me was that there was – they attributed a quote to me. Can you imagine my saying that? That was just unfortunate that that is how those lawyers speak. So I genuinely hope that it’s understood: That certainly did not come from me.”

Fans initially thought the Grammy winner was throwing shade at Jenner in February 2016 after she posted a Tweet with the one-name moniker.

“Hello….. My name is KYLIE #lightyears,” she wrote at the time, quoting a lyric from a song on her 2000 album Kylie.

Minogue is currently promoting her new album Golden, which is set to be released on April 6.

