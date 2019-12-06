



Kylie Rae Harris was drunk and driving at a high speed when she caused a car accident in September that killed her and a 16-year-old girl, New Mexico police revealed on Thursday, December 5.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that it concluded its investigation and found that the country singer “was driving 102 miles per hour when she struck the first vehicle in the southbound lane of Highway 522” on September 4.

“Harris was still traveling 95 miles per hour when she careened head-on into a vehicle heading north in the other lane, killing 16-year-old Maria Cruz of San Cristóbal,” the press release stated.

The sheriff’s office also noted that Harris “had a blood-alcohol content of .28 at the time of the crash — more than three times the legal limit.” Cruz, meanwhile, had no alcohol in her system.

“The now-completed investigation supports what we suspected at the time of our initial investigation,” Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in the press release.

After the news of Harris’ death at the age of 30 broke in September, her publicist released a statement to Us Weekly that read, “Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Hours before the crash, the performer shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories about how several of her family members who lived in Taos, New Mexico, had died there.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Sandra Davies, a third driver injured in the crash, with medical expenses.