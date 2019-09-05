



Country singer Kylie Rae Harris died in New Mexico in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, September 4. She was 30 years old.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” the singer’s publicist told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, September 5. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Us Weekly confirmed a 16-year-old girl was also killed in the crash. A third driver was involved in the accident, but was not injured. The Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

Hours before Harris’ death, she shared a series of emotional Instagram Stories about loss.

“I just got to Taos, New Mexico. But for those of you who don’t know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sisters, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here,” she told her followers. “Literally, everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, including my dad. Driving these roads today, I’ve been driving for 12 hours, you would think that’s so exhausting and boring. And remembering my place in the back seat, and I started getting really sad.”

Harris released her self-titled EP in March. She is survived by her 6-year-old daughter, Corbie, who inspired Harris’ song “Twenty Years From Now.”

“It scared me thinking that it was totally possible I could be gone before my daughter reaches that point,” she told Billboard at the time about the track. “I want to meet my kid’s kids. Getting to the age your parents were when you were a child brings a whole lot of perspective.”

