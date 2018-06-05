Single, but not yet ready to mingle! La La Anthony is in no rush to start dating following her split from husband Carmelo Anthony.

The Power star, 38, explained to Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, June 1, that she isn’t thinking about dating yet thanks to a packed schedule that includes raising the former couple’s son, 11-year-old Kiyan, starring on a hit Starz series, and launching her new clothing line, LA LA Anthony, at Lord and Taylor and Ashley Stewart.

“I haven’t gotten there yet,” she told Us when asked about whether she’s ready to consider looking for love again.

As for potentially reconciling with Carmelo, that’s not in the cards either. “No. I’m just really, just open to focusing on … my son and what he’s doing,” she told Us of her romance with the 34-year-old NBA player, whom she separated from in April 2017 after marrying in 2010. “That’s where I put my energy and my focus right now. With all of my workload and my son’s schedule, I really don’t have time for anything else.”

Despite their split, the Think Like a Man actress and the athlete are working together to coparent their son, an experience that La La describes as “going good.”

“When your love for your kid is at the center of everything, you can’t go wrong. So we’re focusing on showering him with love, and it’s great that Melo’s … it’s not great that he’s not in the championship, in the finals. We would’ve loved that. But it’s great that he’s back in New York, now, and present for all the practices and games and school trips, and everything for our son,” she said. “That’s something that we’re really happy about and my son is super happy to have his dad home right now.”

The exes are so in sync that they even came together to gift their son with a sentimental — and priceless — birthday gift: a collection of the athlete’s jerseys throughout the years. “It was both of our ideas. We just wanted a significant birthday gift for our son and something he could keep forever, so what we’re doing now is, we’re having Melo sign each one of the jerseys as a special message. Like, ‘This is what I wore in high school. This is what I wore in AU. This is what I wore here.’ Just because that’s something my son can keep forever and look back on,” she said. “So we thought that was a really great gift and my son was super, super into it. We were excited about it.”

As for being a working mother with a busy schedule, La La tells Us that she tries to avoid succumbing to feelings of guilt.

“I had to know that for me to be successful in all aspects of my life, I have to work. I have to be able to work and do the things I do. And I want to be able to be an example of my son. I’m someone that’s a hard worker and takes their job seriously and gives it all they’ve got,” the Love Playbook author continued. “So even in the guilt, there’s work to be done.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

