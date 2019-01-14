Lady Gaga took home two trophies among some of the most talented people in Hollywood at the Critics’ Choice Awards sponsored by Lindt Chocolate and Fiji Water on Sunday, January 13, but a heartbreaking loss took place after the event.

The A Star Is Born actress, 32, took to Instagram to share the news that one of her beloved pets was dying. “Goodbye, my angel,” Gaga captioned a stunning photo of herself riding a beautiful white horse alongside the broken-heart emoji.

“I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening,” the “Shallow” songstress added in a second post. “My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying. I am rushing to her now to say goodbye.”

Gaga continued: “Her name means ‘yield to prayer.’ She is and was a beautiful horse. Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies.”

The New York native concluded, “She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you.”

Gaga — with a nod to her hit song “Joanne” — ended the post with the lyrics, “Girl, where do you think you’re goin?”

The Golden Globe winner later posted a photo of herself with the horse that needed no caption. The picture spoke for itself, showing Gaga sitting in front of a piano as she cradled the face of the horse.

Gage attended the Critics’ Choice Awards with her fiancé, Christian Carino, and her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper.

