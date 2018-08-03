Marijuana became legal in California on January 1 and Lake Bell for one is happy about that. At the end of a long day, the movie star — and mother of two — prefers pot to pino noir.

“As a parent I think pot’s almost better than a glass of wine,” the 39-year-old told the new issue of MedMen’s Ember magazine. “Just the time it takes to get the wine and open the wine and find the glass, pour the wine, chill the wine. With a vape, you take a hit and you’re good, you know. Much better for a working parent.”

There is no shortage of cannabis in Bell’s house. Her husband, Scott Campbell, cofounded Beboe, a line of upscale THC and CBD blended products. And the Home Again says she and Campbell, 41, don’t conceal it from their children Nova, 3, and 14-month-old Ozgood.

“I don’t really hide it. We wait until they go to bed, in the same way. We have a wine company too, Saved wine. We have the wine around and we have the Beboe around,” the screenwriter explained. “It’s not mysterious. It’s nothing strange or weird or coveted.”

Bell noted that she doesn’t smoke to get ‘f—kid up,’ which is one of the reasons she likes Beboe. “It’s purpose is to enjoy the benefits and the more sort of sophisticated elements that the plant holds and can offer,” she revealed. “So I think of it like the rosé of weed.”

Bell and the tattoo artist wed in June 2013 in front of pals including Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz.

