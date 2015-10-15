While Lamar Odom remains in critical condition in Las Vegas, the investigation surrounding him is open and active, the Nye County Sheriff's Department said during its press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that Odom, 35, had used cocaine upon checking into the Love Ranch South, a legal brothel in Nevada, on Saturday, Oct. 10. The investigation surrounding the incident is open, the sheriff's office confirmed, though declining to divulge further information about Odom's current state.

"We do know what his condition was but because of the fact that it’s an active investigation, I cannot share this right now,” Detective Michael Eisenloffel told reporters.



"Some of the investigation has been concluded," Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said during the presser on Wednesday. "However, the entire investigation has not."

Werhly told reporters that Odom also "had used up to 10 tabs of sexual performance enhancements over a three-day period." The NBA player was subsequently hospitalized on Oct. 13, after he was found "unconscious but breathing and had blood coming from his nose and mouth along with a white substance."

The sheriff revealed on Wednesday that Odom's blood had been drawn after he was transferred to Sunrise Hospital in Vegas, where he is currently surrounded by his loved ones. (As reported by Us Weekly, Odom's estranged wife, Khloe Kardashian, his ex Liza Morales, and their kids, Destiny and Lamar Jr., are all currently by his side.) Officials noted that Odom could face possession charges if his blood tests reveal that he had cocaine in his system.

It was also noted during the presser that the herbal Viagra — which an expert told Us on Wednesday can be a "deadly combo" when mixed with other substances — was provided by brothel employees. The sheriff's office said the employees could face charges if it's found they provided drugs to Odom, or if they attempt to obstruct the investigation in any way.

