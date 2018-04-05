A true businessman. Lamar Odom is preparing to launch Rich Soil Organics, a line of marijuana products, because he credits cannabis for helping him while he underwent treatment for substance abuse.

“Lamar is getting into the cannabis business because marijuana helped him so much with his recovery,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, April 5.

The basketball player plans to launch the line later this year in California, and he opened up about the business venture in a recent interview. “While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” the former NBA star told The Blast on Thursday, April 5. “Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born.”

He added: “It’s a perfect time to offer these cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am.”

The 38-year-old reality star partnered with Camp Green for this venture, and his company will be offering a variety of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, extracts and other CBD/THC infusions.

The athlete was hospitalized in October 2015 after being found unconscious in a legal brothel in Nevada. “I was home by myself. Bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all,” Odom recalled the incident in an interview with Us in March 2017. “I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth.”

Odom, who was separated from ex-wife Khloé Kardashian during the health scare, suffered 12 strokes and two heart attacks, and doctors fought to save his life. “I’m a walking miracle,” he told Us at the time.

The former Lakers player checked into rehab in December 2016 “to take time to focus on himself.” His divorce from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, was finalized later that month.

