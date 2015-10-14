Lamar Odom’s Father, Joe, Asks for “Prayers” for His Son

Lamar Odom's estranged-wife, Khloe Kardashian, is rushing to be at the NBA star's side as he fights for his life in a Las Vegas hospital while his father, Joe, waits at his Marina del Rey, Calif., home hoping for some good news about his son's serious condition.

Joe Odom sat with his head down and his hands on his knees in the lobby of his apartment complex on Tuesday evening, Oct. 13, just hours after Lamar — who has battled substance issues in the past — was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel following a weekend of reported partying.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that Lamar's dad, a self-proclaimed former addict, was not handling the news of his son's hospitalization very well and seemed stunned. Another onlooker added that he was "not good."

Joe told Us on Tuesday night that he was doing "okay" and that he was "just trying to take care of some business right now."

The first eyewitness tells Us that Joe, who was with two other people, said he needed to figure things out, and that the trio asked for "prayers, just prayers."

The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 35, who separated from Kardashian in 2013 amid reports of his cheating and drug abuse, checked into rehab after their breakup but hit a rough patch earlier this year after the death of two of his closest friends. "He's been in a downward spiral for a while," a source tells Us. "It's very scary and sad."

