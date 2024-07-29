Lana Condor has shared that her mother has died.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, July 28, to pen an emotional tribute, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star, 27, uploaded a photo of herself as a small child with her late mom, Mary Condor, holding her and smiling at the camera.

In a heartbreaking message that accompanied the photo, Lana referred to her “beautiful, beautiful mama” before sharing her grief and recalling some of the positive lessons her mom taught her over the years.

“I’m laying here thinking about everything I want to say to you, how to put into words the sheer devastation of losing you and how it has carved me out and left me lost,” the actress wrote.

Lana expressed disbelief and described imagining Mary as still being alive.

“I keep thinking that you’ll call me right back. I keep thinking that I still have you here. I want, I need, you to know that every good thing I am, is because of you,” Lana wrote.

“You taught me how to love the world and others as if there was no such thing as hate. You taught me to always trust my gut and run fiercely with my instincts. You taught me empathy, in a world that needs much more of it. You showed me what unconditional kindness and compassion is, and that both should always be our first choice.”

Continuing the emotional tribute, Lana shared how much she was already missing Mary, who passed away several “days” ago.

“You infused our world with so much joy and warmth and color that I fear the sunrises will always now feel somewhat muted because you aren’t here to watch them with me, like we always loved to do,” Lana wrote.

“It’s only been a few days since I lost you, but I miss you like you’ve been gone for way longer and also like you just left. I hope you are running in the wind, and have all the answers to your everlasting curiosity. I miss you with my whole soul. I used to say ‘I love you more than you could possibly ever know’ I hope now, wherever you are, that you know. You found me first, and I pray with everything that I am, that you’ll find me again. I love you endlessly.”

Lana signed off with “Love Lanzie” and added a dove emoji to the post.

Her followers took to the comments section to share words of support, including her To All The Boys co-star Madeleine Arthur.

“I love you so much sister. Your mom was such a wonderfully special woman and will be in our hearts forever. Big hugs to you, Anthony, your Dad and Arthur ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Arthur, 27, wrote.

Other well-known names also extended their condolences.

“Oh Lana. Sending you all of my love. I’m so,so sorry for your loss. 💔💔💔,” wrote Olivia Munn, while Kerry Washington added, “Sending love and prayers.”

Along with her brother, Arthur Condor, who is three months older, Lana was adopted by Mary and her husband Bob from an orphanage in Vietnam when she was four months old.

Lana previously praised her parents for supporting her in keeping ties to her cultural heritage.

“I’m Asian American. I grew up in a household that was not Asian at all, but my brother was Asian,” she told Allure in July 2023. “My parents did a really fantastic job of always encouraging me to know my culture and my roots and where I came from. However, I kind of grew up the way they grew up.