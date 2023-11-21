Your account
Celebrity News

Lana Del Rey Explains How Her Unique Home Became a Test for Past Boyfriends: ‘They Didn’t Get It’

By
Lana Del Rey Explains How Her Unique Home Has Become a Test for Boyfriends Past
Lana Del ReyCourtesy of Collier Schorr/Harper's Bazaar

Lana Del Rey says her unique home has been an obstacle in her relationships.

The singer, 38, opened her Los Angeles home to Harper’s Bazaar for an interview published Tuesday, November 21. She explained that the simplicity of her house — described by the magazine’s writer as “exceedingly modest” — has posed problems in her love life.

“We had some fights over this house, a couple people. They didn’t get it,” Del Rey said. “I feel like even the most chill guy doesn’t really want to chill here. Sadly, part of you knows … that ain’t it.”

According to Bazaar, Del Rey’s house is “comfortable, clean, and simply adorned” but has “little in the way of decoration other than a magazine cutout of Marilyn Monroe tacked to a window in the bathroom and a few pictures of family.”

Lana Del Rey's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Del Rey noted that a recent unidentified boyfriend wasn’t impressed by the minimalist home, to the point that the romance didn’t work out. “That one shocked me,” she recalled. “I won’t name names and whatever, but that one really shocked me, that person. That was actually the end of a relationship.”

Lana Del Rey Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Lana Del Rey Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The pop star didn’t specify who she was talking about, but she was most recently linked to music manager Evan Winiker. Billboard confirmed in March that the duo were engaged, but in her Bazaar interview, Del Rey hinted that they split.

“I’m definitely not in love right now,” she told the outlet. “No. Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no.”

Del Rey and Winiker made no public statements about their relationship, but Winiker shared a carousel of Instagram photos in October 2022 that included Del Rey in a group snap at a Halloween party.

Celebrity Splits of 2023 Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year 379

In her Bazaar profile, Del Rey noted that the unnamed former boyfriend who didn’t like her house seemed to want the “idea of her” but not who she actually is.

“That’s a tough nut to swallow,” she added. “In that person’s case, there was something going on with them, like a little bubble ego. See, I don’t get to have one anymore. It’s been smashed to … what do you call it? Smithereens.”

Previously, Del Rey opened up to Rolling Stone in July 2014 about a long relationship with an unnamed music industry executive she met when she was shopping for her first recording contract over 10 years ago.

Ariana Grande Confirms Secret Wedding Dalton Gomez

“I saw him off and on for seven years, and I’m still close with him,” she said. “He’s someone who really influenced the way that I saw things, just in terms of not being able to have what I wanted.”

She said that their relationship represented the feeling that she’s fallen short of what she really wants for much of her life.

“I was passionate about him and what he did, and it was being close to what I loved, but not really having it,” Del Rey explained. “Which I felt was just symbolic for the way things had been for so many years,

