Lance Bass mocked Amber Heard’s testimony in her ongoing defamation trial with Johnny Depp in a video shared to social media.

Bass, 43, captioned the Monday, May 16, TikTok clip, “Reenacting Amber Heard’s testimony.” In the video, the ‘NSync alum pretends to trip and fall on the ground and rubs a carpet as audio from Heard’s testimony plays in the background.

“At this point, we’re sitting next to each other on the couch,” the Aquaman actress says as Bass dramatically acts out her words. “I was just sitting there on this carpet, looking at the dirty carpet, wondering how I wound up on this carpet and why I never noticed that the carpet was so filthy before,” the clip continues.

In the comments, the singer wrote, “In honor of the trial starting back up…Had 👏 to 👏 do 👏 it.”

The audio comes from testimony in which Heard alleged that her ex-husband, Depp, 58, slapped her so hard that she fell to the floor. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who denies the allegations, is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she claims to be a victim of sexual violence.

Although the Drive Angry actress did not mention Depp’s name in the article, the Sweeney Todd star claims that the article damaged his career and reputation.

On Monday, Heard claimed in her testimony that she never filed charges against her ex-husband because she wanted to protect him.

“Unfortunately, all of this is real. I narrowly survived it, but I survived it,” she told the court. “I tried to protect Johnny — and the secret I tried hard to keep for five years,” she said.

Depp and Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009. They got married in 2015 but Heard filed for divorce after just 15 months of marriage. She obtained a temporary restraining order against the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas actor in May 2016, accusing him of domestic violence.

Depp testified in April that he thought Heard had intentionally chose to file the restraining order on the day of his daughter’s birthday and the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere.

“I felt like it was incredibly cruel … I felt it was treachery,” he told the court. Depp is father to Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20, with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, who he was married to from 1998 to 2012.

Three months after Heard filed for divorce, the pair reached a divorce settlement. A joint statement released at the time read, “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

