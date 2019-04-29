Larry King Did Not Have a Heart Attack, Was Hospitalized for Angina

All is well. Contrary to reports, Larry King did not suffer a heart attack.

The veteran TV host’s rep released a statement on Monday, April 29, amid reports that King went into cardiac arrest days earlier. “On the morning of Thursday, April 23, Larry King was scheduled for an angioplasty,” the statement read. “Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined. His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987. He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery. To be clear, and contrary to published reports, his doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest.”

The statement concluded: “Larry is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern. He’s expected to be back to work on his shows, Larry King Now and PoliticKING with Larry King soon.”

The former Larry King Live host, 58, previously suffered a major heart attack in February 1987 and underwent a quadruple bypass surgery months later after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. He went on to write two books about his battle with heart disease: Mr. King, You’re Having a Heart Attack (1989) and Taking On Heart Disease (2004). He has also survived bouts with prostate and lung cancer.

Through all of his health issues, King has maintained a positive outlook on life.

“I’ve done everything I can do,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2017 after announcing his lung cancer diagnosis. “I’ve done comedy, stand-up, I tell stories, I’ve written 15 books, I have done television [and] radio. I would like to do six months on Broadway. I’d like to do an evening with Larry King where I tell stories and take questions from the audience. … That would be on my bucket list.”

After beating the disease, the Larry King Now host lightheartedly joked to Us, “I will probably die on the air. I have beaten so many things health-wise to feel this good now. I have no plans to retire. I’ve never ever felt better than I do now.”

King has been married to Shawn Southwick King since 1997. He has five children from his eight marriages.

