



Larry King and his wife, Shawn King, have called it quits after 22 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Larry King Now host, 85, filed for divorce from his wife, 59, on Tuesday, August 20, according to court records initially obtained by The Blast.

Larry and Shawn (née Southwick) married in 1997. The nuptials were held in the radio host’s hospital room as he prepared to undergo surgery to clear a clogged blood vessel in his heart. Shawn was the CNN personality’s seventh wife in eight marriages.

The couple filed for divorce once before in April 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. They announced a few months later that they had reconciled.

“We love our children, we love each other, we love being a family. That is all that matters to us,” the couple said in a statement in July 2010. “We owe it to ourselves and our children to continue being dedicated to each other.”

The pair share two kids: 20-year-old son Chace and 19-year-old Cannon. Larry also has son Andy and daughter Chaia, 50, from his previous marriage to Alene Akins. The two were married from 1961 to 1963, and were married a second time from 1967 to 1972. He is also the father to son Larry Jr., 57, from his one-year marriage to Annette Kaye in 1961.

Before his relationship with Shawn, the two-time Peabody winner was also married to Freda Miller from 1952 to 1953, Mickey Sutphin from 1963 to 1967, Sharon Lepore from 1976 to 1983, and Julia Alexander from 1989 to 1992.

In August 2016, The New York Post’s Page Six reported that Shawn had an affair with motivational speaker Richard Greene. A source told Us at the time that Larry was “blindsided” by the alleged infidelity.

“Larry is hurt and sad about the allegations,” the source said. “He doesn’t know what to do. They haven’t made any decisions about their marriage yet.”

The insider added, “They’ve been living separate lives for many years. They love their kids.”

The couple responded to the affair claims in an August 2016 interview with Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, where they simply called the speculation “rumors.”

“You said an interesting word, ‘rumor,’” Larry said at the time. “I’ve been in the business — next May, it’ll be 60 years — and I’ve dealt with rumors a long time. Interviewed people involved with rumors. Rumors are what they are — they’re rumors. And I tell you the truth, I don’t pay any attention to them.”

Shawn added, “Last week, there was a rumor going around about Larry and a speech he made in Kiev. This week, I’m the latest pinup girl. You just have to develop a shell around yourself and not get hard on the inside, and stick together.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!