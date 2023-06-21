My 600-Lb. Life‘s Larry Myers Jr. died days after turning 49.

Myers, who was dubbed “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” after a video of him eating food went viral, passed away earlier this month. His cousin Todd Darrell confirmed the news on Saturday, June 17 — exactly one week after the TLC alum’s birthday.

“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers,” Darrell wrote via Facebook. “Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed. Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers.”

The former reality star appeared on season 10 on My 600-Lb. Life in 2022. On the series, Myers opened up about the struggles he faced from weighing 940 pounds and being bedridden, noting that the deaths of his mom and nephew were what led to him binge-eating and gaining weight.

After his appearance on TLC, Myers discussed the progress he made in his personal life. “[I am] trying to get my life back together,” he said in a March 2022 episode of the Ricky Smiley Morning Show.

Myers revealed at the time that he briefly “fell back into his old ways” and regained 200 pounds. However, the TV personality said he ultimately underwent surgery and lost nearly 100 pounds as a result of the procedure.

Earlier this year, Myers offered a glimpse of his progress via social media. He shared various updates about his healthier lifestyle — which included boxing and eating salads.

“Footage over a year ago lol I own. Never been shown before my God. The way I can move now God is a good God,” Myers captioned a Facebook post in May. The social media upload included a video of him from 2022 where he was struggling to climb stairs.

Following his cousin’s death, Darrell created a GoFundMe page asking for donations to put toward the funeral service.

“[Myers’] struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met,” read a statement on the crowdfunding website. “As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect. The cost to do so is more than we can handle and we are asking for your help. Thank you in advance for your kindness and your support.”