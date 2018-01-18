Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar complained to the judge overseeing his sexual abuse case that listening to his victims’ stories is detrimental to his health.

The 54-year-old, who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 140 girls and women, wrote a six-page, single-spaced letter to Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, saying, “I’m very concerned about my ability to be able to face witnesses this next four days mentally.” He also accused the judge of turning the proceeding into a “media circus.”

Aquilina wasn’t having it. “Now this is entertaining to me,” she said while reading the letter aloud in court on Thursday, January 18. “I suspect you have watched too much television. It’s delusional. You need to talk about these issues with a therapist and that’s not me.”

The judge went on to say that Nassar’s complaint “isn’t worth the paper it’s written on,” adding, “You may find it harsh that you are here listening. But nothing is as harsh as what your victims endured for thousands of hours at your hands.”

More than 100 women are expected to address the former Michigan State University doctor in court this week. He has been accused of sexual assault by gymnasts including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney.

Nassar pleaded guilty in November to molesting seven girls, three of whom were under the age of 13. He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!