Laura Dern is holding court. As the Big Little Lies star, 50, stepped out of the Beverly Hills Hotel on December 20, NBA star Baron Davis was doting on her. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that following a lunch date where the pair were “talking, laughing and having a great time,” the athlete, 38, carried the actress’ purse as the duo packed on PDA. Although Dern, who divorced Ben Harper in 2013 after eight years of marriage, was “trying to remain incognito,” says the observer, they “were kissing and touching and were all over each other.”

The duo, said the eyewitness, looked “infatuated with each other” and “very much like a new couple in love.”

Since her split from Harper, Dern has remained relatively mum about her romantic life, although she was reportedly linked to Common last year. Davis’ wife of three years, Isabella Brewster, filed for divorce in June and requested primary physical and joint legal custody of their 3-year-old and 1-year-old children.

In January, the actress had a brief awkward run-in with her ex-fiancé Billy Bob Thornton at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. As the Goliath actor, 62, briefly walked behind Dern on his way to the stage to accept an award, the exes appeared to avoid eye contact and Dern briefly looked down. Dern opened up about her 1999 split from Thornton – when he famously left her for Angelina Jolie – during a past interview with Talk magazine. “I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I’ve never heard from him again,” she said, via ABC News. “It’s like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity.

