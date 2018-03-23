Never been better! Lauren Bushnell opened up about her life post-Bachelor with beau Devin Antin and revealed that the couple is in it for the long haul.

“I feel like my life has just settled and things have kind of, like, fallen into place and I feel so lucky,” the 28-year-old, who was previously engaged to season 20’s lead Ben Higgins, told Access Hollywood on Thursday, March 22. “At times I’m overwhelmed still, because I was a flight attendant a matter of three years ago. My life is still very different now than it was back then, but I’m so happy. I’m surrounded by my family, I have a great boyfriend and I couldn’t really ask for anything more.”

The lifestyle blogger and Antin met on Tinder nearly one year before she competed for love on the ABC dating series. The duo rekindled their romance in July 2017, two months after she called it quits with Higgins, 30.

“I’m definitely happy that [Devin’s] in my life,” Bushnell gushed, noting that she’s ready to put down roots with the real estate investor. “Honestly, I’m just so ready to settle down. Whether that’s in L.A., I don’t know. There are so many things that are up in the air. But I want to have a family, I want to settle down and I want to hang out with my friends and family. I’m happy where I’m at and happy not being on reality television!”

Although Higgins and Bushnell are no longer together, the former pair remain on good terms and he supports her new relationship.

“Lauren is an incredible person. She’s great and she’s beautiful and she has a ton going for her,” the Generous Coffee founder, who proposed to the former flight attendant on his March 2016 season finale, exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2017. “That girl is going to crush it when it comes to this world. She’s a good friend to people. We need people like her and so if she’s happy right now, I will celebrate that the best I can.”

