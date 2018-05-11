Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins may have ended their engagement amicably, but don’t expect them to keep in touch too much.

“I have not [spoken to him],” Bushnell exclusively told Us Weekly at a FabFitFun event, in which she hosted in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 10. “I know he started his coffee company, Generous, which he was working on when him and I were living in Denver and so I texted him and congratulated him because I know that was a big deal for him. I think it’s such a cool company, so other than that, not really.”

The former flight attendant, who was on hand to promote the Dear Rosé and the ISH all-in-one brow pencil, says that “it’s hard” that the pair “are in the same circle and same world.”

“But I know a lot of what’s going on his life,” she noted, “and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Bushnell and Higgins, 30, announced their split in May 2017, months after they got engaged on his season 20 of The Bachelor. Bushnell is currently dating Devin Antin, but says that transitioning him into the Bachelor Nation world wasn’t easy.

“I don’t think I gave him enough credit for how hard it is or how hard it was, especially because we did start dating relatively soon after Ben and I went our separate ways, and he was such a champ about it,” she told Us. “He was so supportive, but I know it was hard for him at times to constantly have to hear about my ex and to know I was engaged and all that stuff. That’s gotta be hard.”

Bushnell hopes that her new beau is The One, but isn’t completely certain. “I don’t know though,” she admitted. “Every time I’ve been in a relationship, I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I’m assuming when that time comes, you will know, but I would say right now we’re both just enjoying where we’re at and trying not to force that. I feel like I’ve already somewhat recently been down that road, so the last thing I want to do is force something or speed things along. I just want things to naturally progress and that’s kind of what we’re doing.”

For now, the “low-key” couple are just enjoying simple date nights together. “We love doing nothing more than like watching Netflix, chilling, going to dinner. Then on the weekends we’re definitely social,” she told Us. “I tend to be the one that gets a little anxious at times and he’s very not. He does not stress, so I think he calms me down when I do need to be calmed down and we have the same senses of humor and the same interests and he’s very entrepreneurial. … He really pushes me to go after things that maybe I wouldn’t have or been too nervous or afraid to do in the first place.”

