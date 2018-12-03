Lauren Jauregui may be head over heels in love with Ty Dolla $ign, but she’s not rushing an engagement.

“No, absolutely not,” the “Expectations” singer, 22, told Us Weekly exclusively at The Trevor Project’s TrevorLIVE Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, December 2, when asked about the rumors. “[I’m just] enjoying life, being myself, 22, chilling.”

So, what about the ring she’s been sporting on that finger? “This is just jewelry that my stylist gave me!” Jauregui explained to Us.

Though wedding bells won’t be ringing anytime soon for the couple, the former Fifth Harmony member is happy with the direction in which her relationship is going.

“He’s a sweetheart,” she gushed to Us about the “Or Nah” rapper, 33. “He’s amazing. He’s super supportive and super loving like that. I appreciate it very much.”

Jauregui and Ty (real name Tyrone William Griffin Jr.) confirmed in October 2017 that they started dating. They previously collaborated on Fifth Harmony’s 2016 hit “Work From Home.”

The pop star shared a sweet birthday message for her beau on Instagram in April. “Thank you for your love, your guidance, your loyalty, your soul,” she captioned a photo of them kissing. “You’ve taught me more than I can ever explain or thank you for and you continue to inspire and amaze me every single day. … You make my heart beat in patterns I’ve never felt. I’m so grateful you were born and brought into my life.”

Jauregui came out as bisexual in an open letter in November 2016.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

