Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Is Dating Ty Dolla $ign

It’s official! Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui is dating Ty Dolla $ign.

The “Or Nah” rapper, 32, confirmed longstanding rumors that he and the pop star, 21, are an item during a radio interview on Tuesday, October 31. “Just for you, I’ll say yes. Only for The Breakfast Club,” he confessed to the cohosts of the Power 105.1 FM morning show.

The couple have been sharing photos together on social media for a few months, though they initially kept quiet about the status of their relationship. Jauregui posted a trio of snaps with Ty (real name Tyrone William Griffin Jr.) on Instagram in September. She further fueled romance rumors in early October when she uploaded a cute selfie with the rapper alongside the caption, “Mish u.”

Mish u🙈 A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Prior to dating, Jauregui and Ty collaborated on Fifth Harmony’s 2016 hit “Work From Home.” The twosome hit the studio again recently to record a duet titled “In Your Phone,” which is featured on his new album, Beach House 3. Fans are already responding well to the track. “It’s going crazy right now,” Ty told The Breakfast Club. “Shout-out to Team Dolla, man.”

The “Down” songstress came out as bisexual in November 2016. “I am so proud of it,” she wrote of her sexual orientation in an open letter to President Donald Trump. “I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another.”

