The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast needed some help making it through their heated reunion taping back in September.

"Xanax was being passed around like candy," Lauren Manzo, daughter of Caroline, tells Us Weekly of the tense gathering, which took place September 7 in Atlantic City. "There was so much yelling, [host] Andy [Cohen] was shouting at everybody to be quiet!"

VIDEO: Teresa says Jacqueline won't stop texting her

A show insider echoes Manzo's account.

"After all the yelling," neither Teresa Giudice nor "the girls had voices at the end of the day," says the source.

One of the biggest shockers revealed during the three-part season wrap-up? Jacqueline Laurita says Giudice once confessed that she had caught husband Joe cheating.

Laurita's allegation brings up issues addressed in RHONJ's August 19 episode, filmed during the cast's trip to California's Napa Valley. While making a private phone call away from the group, Joe referred to his wife — and the mother of his four daughters — as "my bitch wife" and a "c–t." (Teresa hadn't heard his ugly insults, and Joe told his unsuspecting spouse he had just been checking in with a coworker.)

PHOTOS: Most talked-about Housewives husbands

Part two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Sunday at 10 p.m. (EST) on Bravo.

Tell Us: Will you tune in for the final two RHONJ reunion installments?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!