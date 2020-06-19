Laverne Cox: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me!

Laverne Cox opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including the hardships she’s experienced as a transgender woman, her favorite memories of performing in school and her favorite HGTV shows. Read on to learn more facts about the executive producer and star of Disclosure.

1. As a child, [I loved eating] two Eggo waffles slathered in margarine (yes, margarine). I’d microwave them for 90 seconds and then saturate them with maple syrup. Delicious!

2. I played Hud in [my alma mater’s production] of Hair during my sophomore year at Indiana University.

3. I was first-runner-up in the Miss Ice Beauty pageant in 1997 at the Pyramid Club in NYC. Tina Sparkles, who was my inspiration to transition, won the pageant.

4. I was a backup dancer for Kevin Aviance for about six months in 1999.

5. I’ve only smoked a cigarette once. I was curious. It was awful.

6. I [performed] in a Gershwin revue [before my] sophomore year of high school.

7. I used to work at Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field’s legendary store [House of Field] on Eighth Street in NYC.

8. Though I don’t remember, my mom says I hit a fig tree during my road test. I failed.

9. I don’t have a driver’s license.

10. I once sued a New York City hospital for denying me service because I’m trans. Eventually we won and the policy was changed.

11. I was vice president of the student council when I was in eighth grade.

12. I was also a public-speaking champion [that year].

13. I’ve seen every episode of Fixer Upper and Property Brothers.

14. [During] my senior year of high school, I used to sneak out of my dorm after curfew by slithering through one of the bars that was removed from the windows by a kid who lived in the room before me.

15. I’ve never smoked weed.

16. I worked in NYC restaurants for 19 years.

17. My first time doing “traditional” drag was when I played Mother Ginger from The Nutcracker in high school.

18. I’ve never been to Amsterdam or Italy. I can’t wait to visit.

19. I sang operatic versions of heavy metal songs (badly) at the legendary queer rock party, SqueezeBox, back in the ’90s in NYC.

20. I was in a car accident in 1994 as a passenger in a taxicab. My nose broke, and one of my front teeth pushed up into my gums.

21. [During] my first time in Miami, in 2009, I went to a club and a bouncer told [me] that they no longer let people “of your gender in anymore.” That was my first day on vacation. I was devastated.

22. I had a fake ID [in college, but] I didn’t use it to drink. I wanted to go to a karaoke bar!

23. In my smallest NYC apartment, I was able to stretch out both my arms and touch either wall.

24. I can eat six Krispy Kreme doughnuts in succession.

25. I have no desire to own a pet, be a parent or get married. But I do believe in love, and I eventually want a life partner.

Disclosure is available to stream on Netflix now.