Laverne Cox learned that her Orange Is the New Black costar Laura Prepon got married the same way her fans did — via social media!

While attending the Who Do You Think You Are? FYC event on Tuesday, June 5, Cox told Us Weekly that she was made aware of her colleague marrying Ben Foster after the new bride announced it on Instagram. “I was like, congratulations, girl! … I’m very happy for her. She’s amazing, I adore her,” the Doubt star, 46, revealed. “She’s married, she has a kid now. People are growing up. It’s wild.”

As for their hit Netflix series’ upcoming season, Cox tells Us, “I can’t wait for everybody to see it — I had a really good time shooting what I shot this last season.”

Prepon shared her exciting news on Sunday, June 3, when she shared a sweet black-and-white photo of the newlyweds that she captioned, “Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!” In the pic, the That 70’s Show alum, 38, is holding her bouquet as she draped her arm across the shoulders of her new husband. The happy couple, who started dating in July 2016 before getting engaged in October of that year, welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Ella — in August 2017.

The Slackers actress revealed she struggled at first while adjusting to being a working mommy. “It’s torture,” Prepon told Us in May. “I went back to work at six weeks. I was directing when she was a 4-month-old.”

She added, “But she would be proud if she knew what I was doing.”

With reporting by Nicholas White

