Laverne Cox Reacts After Being Mistaken for Beyonce: 'Funny as Hell'

Not her — but she’s flattered! Laverne Cox had a hilarious reaction after she was misidentified as Beyoncé while attending the U.S. Open.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity,” the Orange Is the New Black alum, 50, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 29. “These tweets are funny as hell.”

The confusion began when Twitter user @Choni_ shared a video of Cox seated in the crowd at the tennis tournament on Monday and ID’ed the actress as the Grammy winner, 40. The Inventing Anna star’s face was partly obscured by a mask, but social media users were quick to point out the mistake.

“I know Laverne Cox is cocky as hell right now 🤣🤣🤣 and should be cuz if I got mistaken for Beyoncé on national television I would never shut up,” tweeted one fan. Another Twitter user noted that the “Break My Soul” songstress likely isn’t in New York City at all, having recently been spotted vacationing in Croatia with her family.

The Promising Young Woman actress was at the tournament supporting Serena Williams, who is currently in the midst of her final U.S Open run after announcing her retirement from tennis earlier this month. The sports icon, 40, revealed the news in a lengthy essay written for the September issue of Vogue.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist wrote. “But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis. Alexis [Ohanian], my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud.”

The S by Serena designer said that she and the Reddit cofounder, 39, are planning to expand their family. The duo are already the parents of daughter Olympia, 4.

After the U.S. Open, Williams plans to hang up her racket for good. If she wins the tournament, she will tie Margaret Court’s all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles. (The Being Serena star currently has 23.)

“I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York,” Williams wrote in her essay, adding that she’d be “lying” if she said she didn’t want to hit the all-time milestone. “But I’m going to try.”