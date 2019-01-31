Happier than ever! Actress Elisabeth Röhm is engaged to Judge Jonathan T. Colby, Us Weekly can confirm.

“We are so blessed to have found each other,” the couple told Us on Wednesday, January 30, one week after Colby, who serves on the 11th judicial circuit, popped the question. “We exchanged our loving engagement vows to one another in our La Jolla, California, home backyard — with the roaring Pacific Ocean waves crashing on the bluff, the sun setting over the sea and the crisp winter air. Truly as romantic as anyone could ever dream of.”

Röhm, 45, was previously engaged to director Austin Smithard. Following their split, the former Law & Order star started dating Ron Anthony Wooster. She gave birth to their daughter, Easton August, in August 2008.

The Angel alum showed off her new diamond ring on Instagram on Sunday, January 27.

“Yes, I’m engaged to the most loving, kind, elegant, generous and extraordinary man! Thank you for asking! There’s been a lot of talk here over the last week about whether I was engaged or not,” she captioned a selfie. “I’m so happy to finally share this most blessed and personal news with all of you. I’ve waited a long time to find My Jonathan. My prayers have been answered @jonathan.colby This photo was taken after Jonathan proposed and as you can see I bawled like a baby with such joy to have found my one true love who I will share my life with forever. I said YES!”

She added: “It’s never too late to write your new story. God has blessed me with LOVE and I send all of you my warmest wishes for all your dreams to come true too – Oh and I can never forget to add that my parents set us up! So grateful to them! #forevergrateful#forlifeorlonger #elisabethrohm ❤️”

