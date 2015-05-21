At the perfect “Crossroads”! Rapper Layzie Bone, a member of the hit group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, was on the scene in Wyoming on Saturday, May 16, when a man went into diabetic shock while driving on the interstate.

The 40-year-old musician shared a photo via Instagram with the EMS representative and a man in a car, describing the scary incident.

“Dear Lord, thank you for your mercy, grace and forgiveness for 2nd chances,” he wrote. “We just witnessed a man 24 years old driving super erratically from Casper Wyoming to Riverton Wyoming. We thought he was a drunk doing 60mph when he spun out of control and did a complete 180 degrees, Thank God he didn't flip he was 30 ft in front of us.”

With the help of several Good Samaritans, the man survived and was treated.

“Turns out after we stopped to check on him he was having a diabetic shock,” Bone continued. “Thanks to the EMS on the scene that happens to be driving right behind us from Indiana and the cute old couple in the RV for the apples and oranges we gave him. My heart is still racing. Again, thank you Jahovah for protecting this young man and thanks that we didn't have to witness the worse. @TONYBFBG WHEW now let's do this show. Be safe people Layzie loves ya.”

He went on to perform later that night in Riverton, Wyoming.

