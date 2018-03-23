Laughing it off! Lea Michele used a little humor to shut down a conspiracy theory that claims she is illiterate.

The theory first appeared in a Facebook Live video from the One More Thing podcast in July 2017, and it picked up steam again this week, catching the Glee alum’s attention. After a fan tweeted that the actress, 31, was most likely “laughing her head off right now” about the rumors, Michele retweeted the message and denied it in the best way.

“Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back,” she quipped on Thursday, March 22. “Literally laughing out loud at all this love you!!!”

Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back😛 literally laughing out loud at all this😂 love you!!! 😘❤️ https://t.co/YMHj4LCZaf — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) March 22, 2018

Another fan joined in on the joke and asked,“ if ur READING this wanna tell us tour dates?! 😂❤❤” and Michele responded: “Hoping to have all the info this week!”

The podcast’s hosts, Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman, based their claims on a chapter in Glee alum Naya Rivera’s 2016 tell-all book, Sorry Not Sorry. In the memoir, Rivera, 31, claimed that the Scream Queens actress complained while filming Glee when comedian Tim Conway chose to improvise a scene instead of following the script the cast had already memorized.

The podcast duo then claimed the “Cannonball” singer’s career as a child actor was to blame since she started performing at an early age and it interfered with her education. “Her parents would read her her lines. And then she would, like, remember the lines,” Hunt said in the video in July. “So, the idea is, she just missed school. So she never got to learn.”

Ackerman added: “She never learned how to read. She missed that whole step. She was busy being famous!”

They even took it a step further and claimed Michele only works with director Ryan Murphy because he is in on her alleged secret. “So then she went on to be in Glee, and after Glee she went on to be in Scream Queens, both of which she did with Ryan Murphy,” Hunt continued in the clip. “Ryan Murphy knows the secret, and she only works with him because he reads her her lines and she remembers them.”

Ackerman added: “Ryan Murphy is also notorious for keeping secrets.”

The pair took to Instagram to address their video on Thursday and to say they didn’t mean any harm when they shared their theory via their podcast’s Facebook account: “We’re huge Lea fans. Every word we say about her is said with love.”

“We’re in no way saying she has a learning disability or mocking those who do,” they continued. “What we do want to say is that never learning to read because you were busy being a child star is hilarious.”

Michele made her Broadway debut in Les Misérables in 1995 when she was 8 years old. She went on to act in other productions including Ragtime and Spring Awakening before landing the lead role as Rachel Berry in the Fox hit series in 2009.

