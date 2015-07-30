Lea Michele Likes UnREAL More Than The Bachelorette: “It’s Switched Me”

Ain't nothin' like the UnREAL thing, baby. Leading up to Monday's shocking finale of The Bachelorette, avid reality TV watcher and face of the #ActuallySheCan campaign Lea Michele told Us Weekly in an interview that she's a huge fan of Lifetime's new drama series UnREAL, which spoofs ABC's smash series The Bachelor.

"My new obsession? Are you watching UnREAL?" the Scream Queens star, 28, asked Us at an #ActuallySheCan campaign photo shoot in West Hollywood. "I texted Shiri Appleby last night and I’m like, 'Ummm, so you need to win like an Academy Award.' She is so good!"

In fact, Michele actually prefers the imitation to the original. "It’s switched me," she told Us. "I’m less obsessed with The Bachelorette and I’m more obsessed with UnREAL. Emma [Roberts] told me about it. She was like, 'You have to watch it!'"

Michele also updated Us on her other guilty pleasures. "Right now, I love Naked and Afraid," she dished. "I’m embarrassed. It’s so good."

The Glee alum is a fan of Showtime's Ray Donovan, too. "I’m so deep into Ray Donovan right now, it’s crazy," she shared.

Like Us, Michele is also a fan of Bravo. "Obviously, my Housewives," she noted. "Right now, I’m watching New York and OC. Love my girl Carole! Carole Radziwill! — she’s my girl, so I’ve got to watch her and support her! That’s my excuse. Ugh, it’s like amazing."

Not one to leave out cooking shows, Michele joked that she would be reduced to tears if she ever met TV personality Guy Fieri. "Oh, and Food Network. Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," she told Us. "I think I would cry if I met Guy Fieri. Not Meryl Streep… Guy Fieri would be like, I would die I would be so happy."

Michele's other heroes include some of her fellow fierce ladies. "A lot inspires me! I’m always inspired by people that I look up into this industry," she told Us. "I look at, like, Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson, who are great actresses and such beautiful women and great mothers, and yet they created these great brands that are really healthy and empowering — Kate with Fabletics and Jessica with Honest Co. That’s really inspiring to me."

Her Scream Queens costars have been equally uplifting. "Right now, I’m on this awesome TV show with an incredible group of actresses, and they’re constantly inspiring me," she told Us. "My mom inspires me a lot, she helps me keep going if I’m tired or whatever. So I have a lot of inspiration around me constantly, and that’s really what keeps the fire lit in this industry."

And Michele is doing some pretty amazing inspiring of her own! As the face of #ActuallySheCan, Michele is helping to create a platform that educates, celebrates and motivates young women in a unique and authentic way to reach their full potential by embracing the empowering hashtag.

