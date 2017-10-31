Low-key Halloween! Us Weekly caught up with Lea Michele at the ABC Tuesday Night Block Party with YouTube where she dished on her Halloween plans. While many celebrities go all out for the occasion, Michele, who currently stars in the new ABC sitcom, The Mayor, says she’s all about staying in.

“[My costume] is pajamas,” she told Us. “And I’ll be on the couch. I’m an actor. It’s Halloween every day for me, so I’m not the biggest fan.”

But that doesn’t mean the 31-year-old won’t be embracing some of the spooky traditions. “I love scary movies. I love ordering in and watching scary movies and giving food to Trick-or-Treaters,” she added. “I’ll be ordering in pizza and [handing out] m&m’s”

Perhaps a pineapple pizza? The actress said that she’s currently vegetarian, but that’s not always the case: “My diet changes often. Sometimes I integrate meat and sometimes I don’t. Right now I am strictly vegetarian, sometimes vegan.”

She added, “I keep my home completely vegan, which I think is one of the most important things. If you keep your home healthy, then, when you’re reaching for snacks, you’re not reaching for bad things. So, I stock it with fruits and vegetables.”

As previously reported, the Glee alum is currently dating Zandy Reich, the president of clothing company AYR. “They’ve known each other for a while,” a source told Us. “They met a few years ago and she’s a fan of the clothing line.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!