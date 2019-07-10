Leah Remini could be taking the Church of Scientology to court, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Her show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath — in which the former Scientologist seeks to expose the church — has aired for three seasons, and it even won an Emmy in 2017. And yet, “there’s been no announcement about another season,” the source reveals.

Now Remini is claiming that the organization is on a crusade of its own: to get her A&E docuseries canceled. “She’s met with lawyers, as she’s considering taking legal action,” says the source. “She alleges she’s been spied on and followed by people working on behalf of the church.”

The actress, 49, even alleges that the church “established a satellite location less than a mile away from the production offices in Van Nuys [L.A.] in 2017,” adds the source.

Scientology spokeswoman Karin Pouw denies the claims to Us, calling them “ludicrous,” adding that the church moved there “months before” Remini’s production company, Intellectual Property Corporation.

“In Remini’s mind this is some kind of conspiracy against her,” Pouw says. “Remini’s publicity stunt is as stupid now as it was then, just like all of her other conspiracy theories.”

