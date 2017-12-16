Leah Remini Returning to A&E to Investigate Other ‘Cult-Like Religions’ 

Leah Remini’s crusade has just started — a source tells Us Weekly that the actress, who won an Emmy for her docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, will return to A&E to investigate other “cult-like religions.”

The first episode will be about Jehovah Witnesses and another episode will be about Nxivm, a controversial self-empowerment group, according to the source.

As previously reported, the Kevin Can Wait actress hinted at a new angle for her docuseries while speaking with Entertainment Weekly in September: “I’m open to doing a season 3 in a different way. We’ve been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through [social media] about other cults that are similar [to Scientology], so I’m looking into that.”

Remini, 47, left the organization in 2013 after questioning leader David Miscavige and claiming that members of the elite sea org were being abused, among other allegations. In 2015, she published Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, the story of her experience. Since then, she has also spoken out against Elisabeth Moss and Tom Cruise, who are members of Scientology.

Remini has been vocal while exposing the practices of the organization — even calling on the FBI, the IRS and Department of Justice for their help. “If the FBI ever want to get anywhere, all they would need to do is a raid. Everybody who’s ever gone to Scientology has folders and everything you’ve ever said is contained in those folders,” the King of Queens star told The Hollywood Reporter in August.

The Church of Scientology has repeatedly refuted the star’s claims. “Leah Remini continues to foment anti-religious bigotry and will do so as long as the media acts as her enablers in monetizing her bias and hatred,” Karin Pouw, the church’s spokeswoman, told Us Weekly in August.

