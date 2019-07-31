



Leah Remini is serious about taking down the Church of Scientology . Since premiering in 2016, her Emmy-winning docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath has been on a mission to expose the organization . And now, the former Scientologist, 49, wants to sue the church, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“There are multiple lawsuits — one having to do with children who were allegedly physically, mentally and sexually assaulted while in Scientology,” says a source close to the star, “and another regarding adults who’ve allegedly been harassed due to the policies of Scientology.”

However, a spokeswoman for the church calls the claims “false and unfounded” and says there’s “no credible evidence supporting the allegations.”

As Us previously reported in July, the Kevin Can Wait actress was considering taking the Church to court because they’re allegedly on a crusade to cancel her A&E show. “There’s been no announcement about another season,” the source said. “She’s met with lawyers, as she’s considering taking legal action. She alleges she’s been spied on and followed by people working on behalf of the church.”

The organization also denied such claims. “In Remini’s mind, this is some kind of conspiracy against her,” a spokeswoman told Us at the time. “Remini’s publicity stunt is as stupid now as it was then, just like all of her other conspiracy theories.”

