Congratulations are in order for Dean Sheremet. The former backup dancer and chef proposed to his girlfriend Vanessa Black in Lake Placid, New York.

The 37-year-old personal trainer, who was previously married to LeAnn Rimes from 2002 to 2010 and photographer Sarah Silver from 2011 to 2016, announced his engagement news on Sunday, March 18.

“Weather report: Icy conditions in the ADK,” wrote Sheremet in an Instagram post. “It’s going to be a a big year baby!” #VanDean #engaged.” In the sweet picture, Sheremet and the film director beam for the camera. Sheremet also treated his more than 52,000 followers to a close-up photo of Black’s stunning round sparkler from New York-based jeweler David Alan.

Us Weekly first broke the news that country singer Rimes, 35, and Eddie Cibrian, who was married to Brandi Glanville at the time, were having an affair back in March 2009. Rimes and the actor later split from their respective spouses to be together and married in 2011.

“I had a call . . . From Leann,” Sheremet revealed to Us Weekly in 2013 of how he learned of her infidelity. “She said, ‘Well, Us Weekly may or may not have a picture of me and Eddie kissing. I’m like, ‘Whoa! What do you mean may or may not have a picture? What does that mean?’ So then . . . it unfolded from there.”

Sherbet was blindsided. “The affair was, I mean, of all the things that I could have ever imagined would have happened, I never would have thought,” he admitted. “I guess you have the assumption that the person that you’re with would never do something like that. How close we were, I just never saw it coming. If anyone would have seen it, I thought that I would have.”

But Sheremet doesn’t have any ill feelings towards his ex-wife. “I have nothing but love for her,” he told Us in 2015. “I really wish her the best.” But it’s safe to say Rimes and Cibrian shouldn’t wait by the mailbox for a wedding invite. As he told Us at the time: “We don’t really talk.”

