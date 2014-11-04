Lena Dunham is sorry for any offense she may have caused. The Girls creator, who was accused of molesting her sister after sharing a story in her book Not That Kind of Girl, released a statement to Time apologizing for any unintended pain her words may have inflicted upon readers.

"I am dismayed over the recent interpretation of events described in my book Not That Kind of Girl. First and foremost, I want to be very clear that I do not condone any kind of abuse under any circumstances," Dunham's statement read. "Childhood sexual abuse is a life-shattering event for so many, and I have been vocal about the rights of survivors. If the situations described in my book have been painful or triggering for people to read, I am sorry, as that was never my intention."

"I am also aware that the comic use of the term 'sexual predator' was insensitive, and I’m sorry for that as well," the statement continued. "As for my sibling, Grace, she is my best friend, and anything I have written about her has been published with her approval."

The rage against the actress began in response to a story in her new book. In the passage, she went into detail about being a young child and curious about what a vagina looked like.

After certain right-wing bloggers accused her of abuse earlier this week, Taylor Swift's bestie spoke out via Twitter, sharing: "I told a story about being a weird 7 year old. I bet you have some too, old men, that I'd rather not hear. And yes, this is a rage spiral. Sometimes I get so mad I burn right up. Also I wish my sister wasn't laughing so hard."

