Lena Dunham is “focusing on herself and her work” after her split from Jack Antonoff, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Lena and Jack are no longer living together. Their breakup happened in December,” the insider says. “Lena doesn’t wish him ill-will. He was her first love. Their split was mutual. The relationship is done.”

Us confirmed on Monday, January 8, that the Girls creator, 31, and the Bleachers lead singer, 33, had separated after five years of dating. A rep for the writer told Us that the breakup was amicable.

Dunham briefly discussed the split during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, January 9, and told fans that she is “still wearing” a ring that Antonoff gave her. “Love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way, we in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

The two-time Golden Globe winner and Antonoff met on a blind date set up by mutual friends in late 2012. He moved into her home in Brooklyn, New York, soon after.

“It’s safe to say that before Jack my life was full of far fewer sights,” Dunham wrote in an essay for Variety in October 2017. “He showed me the importance of making political statements using your public platform. He showed me the joy of collaboration. He showed me the magic of his home state of New Jersey and turned the butt of my snotty New Yorker jokes into a glimmering fantasyland. I know he does the same for all the artists he produces for, the fans who come to his shows and the recipients of his love. I try and share nicely.”

