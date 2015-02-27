Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity News

Leonard Nimoy Dead at 83: William Shatner, Zachary Quinto Star Trek Costars, President Obama, and More Celebrities React

By
Leonard Nimoy
Beloved actor Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock in the original Star Trek series, was mourned by his former costars and fellow celebrities on Friday, Feb. 27 -- read William Shatner, Zachary Quinto, NASA, and more reactions here.

They miss their friend and idol already. Beloved actor Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock in the original Star Trek series, was mourned by millions of admirers, including his former costars and fellow celebrities, after his death was confirmed on Friday, Feb. 27.

The official Twitter account of Star Trek tweeted a photo of Nimoy on Friday.

Nimoy's old friend and fellow Star Trek castmate William Shatner — who played the original Captain James T. Kirk in the second Star Trek pilot — shared a photo of the late actor on Friday, writing: "I loved him like a brother. We will all miss his humor, his talent, and his capacity to love."

George Takei took to his Facebook to mourn his Star Trek castmate's passing. "Today, the world lost a great man, and I lost a great friend," Takei wrote. "We return you now to the stars, Leonard. You taught us to 'Live Long And Prosper,' and you indeed did, friend. I shall miss you in so many, many ways."

Nimoy's successor Zachary Quinto, who played Spock in J.J. Abrams' blockbuster Star Trek movies, took to social media to mourn the loss of his friend.

Quinto's on-screen love interest Zoe Saldana also tweeted about her late Star Trek costar. 

NASA also honored Nimoy on Friday sharing a throwback photo of the actor standing before the space shuttle Enterprise in 1976. "RIP Leonard Nimoy," the official Twitter account wrote. "So many of us at NASA were inspired by Star Trek. Boldly go… "

Like countless other admirers, President Barack Obama also reacted to Nimoy's death on Friday in an official White House statement. He recalled when he met Nimoy in 2007, even exchanging the "Vulcan salute" with the Star Trek legend. 

"Long before being nerdy was cool, there was Leonard Nimoy," Obama noted. "Leonard was a lifelong lover of the arts and humanities, a supporter of the sciences, generous with his talent and his time. And of course, Leonard was Spock. Cool, logical, big-eared and level-headed, the center of Star Trek's optimistic, inclusive vision of humanity's future. I loved Spock."

Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik shared a photo from the set of her comedy. "From the @bigbang_cbs set. RIP Leonard Nimoy," she wrote.

Comedian Seth Green shared a photo of Nimoy via Instagram, writing: "Well done, sir. Many thanks for all you gave us. You'll be greatly missed & forever remembered."

