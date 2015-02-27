They miss their friend and idol already. Beloved actor Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock in the original Star Trek series, was mourned by millions of admirers, including his former costars and fellow celebrities, after his death was confirmed on Friday, Feb. 27.

The official Twitter account of Star Trek tweeted a photo of Nimoy on Friday.

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Leonard Nimoy. He died this morning at the age of 83 #LLAP pic.twitter.com/M5994t9HIL — Star Trek (@StarTrek) February 27, 2015

Nimoy's old friend and fellow Star Trek castmate William Shatner — who played the original Captain James T. Kirk in the second Star Trek pilot — shared a photo of the late actor on Friday, writing: "I loved him like a brother. We will all miss his humor, his talent, and his capacity to love."

George Takei took to his Facebook to mourn his Star Trek castmate's passing. "Today, the world lost a great man, and I lost a great friend," Takei wrote. "We return you now to the stars, Leonard. You taught us to 'Live Long And Prosper,' and you indeed did, friend. I shall miss you in so many, many ways."

Nimoy's successor Zachary Quinto, who played Spock in J.J. Abrams' blockbuster Star Trek movies, took to social media to mourn the loss of his friend.

my heart is broken. i love you profoundly my dear friend. and i will miss you everyday. may flights… https://t.co/WPJmt1X4ox — Zachary Quinto (@ZacharyQuinto) February 27, 2015

Quinto's on-screen love interest Zoe Saldana also tweeted about her late Star Trek costar.

There is sorrow in my heart. A beautiful star has faded. #LeonardNimoy Your spirit will live long and prosper with us always. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) February 27, 2015

NASA also honored Nimoy on Friday sharing a throwback photo of the actor standing before the space shuttle Enterprise in 1976. "RIP Leonard Nimoy," the official Twitter account wrote. "So many of us at NASA were inspired by Star Trek. Boldly go… "

RIP Leonard Nimoy. So many of us at NASA were inspired by Star Trek. Boldly go… http://t.co/qpeH5BTzQc pic.twitter.com/nMmFMKYv1L — NASA (@NASA) February 27, 2015

Like countless other admirers, President Barack Obama also reacted to Nimoy's death on Friday in an official White House statement. He recalled when he met Nimoy in 2007, even exchanging the "Vulcan salute" with the Star Trek legend.

"Long before being nerdy was cool, there was Leonard Nimoy," Obama noted. "Leonard was a lifelong lover of the arts and humanities, a supporter of the sciences, generous with his talent and his time. And of course, Leonard was Spock. Cool, logical, big-eared and level-headed, the center of Star Trek's optimistic, inclusive vision of humanity's future. I loved Spock."

I shall truly miss Leonard Nimoy. He gave us a great gift that will last for ages. A good soul and kind man. RIP — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 27, 2015

Leonard Nimoy brought us one of the greatest, noblest characters in the history of American storytelling. Someone find the Genesis planet. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 27, 2015

"Of all the souls I have encountered in my travels, his was the most… Human." Farewell, Leonard Nimoy – Actor, Director, Pop culture icon. — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 27, 2015

Leonard Nimoy was more than Mr. Spock. But Mr. Spock is his gift to us all. Live long and prosper. HANX. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 27, 2015

HAIL HAIL, A GENIUS HAS VACATED THIS REALM! #LeonardNimoy gets beamed up 2 Zeir Anpin-the Endless Intelligence of Infinity. Rest in Peace. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 27, 2015

Leonard Nimoy will always be a beloved legend ???? — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) February 27, 2015

RIP Leonard Nimoy. You and your iconic Vulcan sign will be missed. pic.twitter.com/B4gjuIT06a — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) February 27, 2015

Beam me up! R.I.P Leonard Nimoy. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) February 27, 2015

#RIP Leonard Nimoy incredibly sad Spock has died — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) February 27, 2015

Farewell #Spock RT"@TheRealNimoy: A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory. LLAP" — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 27, 2015

He created a role that nobody else could play. Multitalented writer,actor,director. A terrific&sweet man. RIP Leonard Nimoy #Spock #StarTrek — Larry King (@kingsthings) February 27, 2015

I am devasted to learn that #LeonardNimoy has passed. Despite your passing your legacy will indeed #LiveLongAndProsper. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 27, 2015



Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik shared a photo from the set of her comedy. "From the @bigbang_cbs set. RIP Leonard Nimoy," she wrote.

From the @bigbang_cbs set. RIP Leonard Nimoy. A photo posted by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Feb 27, 2015 at 10:58am PST

Comedian Seth Green shared a photo of Nimoy via Instagram, writing: "Well done, sir. Many thanks for all you gave us. You'll be greatly missed & forever remembered."

"This is the Mugar Omni Theater." "…because he grew up six blocks from here." "Who put the bomp?" #LeonardNimoy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 27, 2015