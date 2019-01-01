Leslie Jones’ Umbrella Hits Chrissy Teigen in the Face — Twitter Responds!

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to make a statement on New Year’s Eve — and laugh off a potential black eye.

Teigen, 33 — who was cohosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Leslie Jones and Carson Daly — went in for a hug with the Saturday Night Live star, 51, when she got whacked in the face by the comedian’s umbrella.

The incident seemingly proved why umbrellas were banned in Times Square despite the rainy weather. The clip of the mishap quickly went viral, sparking the model and Jones to have a hilarious Twitter exchange.

“Ugh I can’t believe I hit @chrissyteigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So sorry!! #thatswhyihateumbrellas,” Jones tweeted.

EYE’M FINE BABY I hug too hard what can I say ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/74ddgxQlsr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 1, 2019

“EYE’M FINE BABY,” Teigen replied with a selfie showing her flawless face. “I hug too hard what can I say ❤️❤️❤️”

Teigen went on to respond to fans who asked how she was doing. “I’m okay!” she replied to one person. She continued the fun on Tuesday morning.

“7am. Heading back out to time’s square to find my eyeball,” she joked.

The umbrella accident made Twitter users go wild with their adoration for Teigen and Jones. “You make our world a better place to exist because you are joyfully and grandly comedically you and cherishingly human like the rest of us. You were all fun to watch!” one commenter wrote. Another added: “I laughed so hard… poor @chrissyteigen, she took this whole night as a champ! I was worried with the sweaters… I was hoping she didn’t stroke out and medics would have had to cut through all that!”

Scroll down to see the best responses to 2019’s first viral moment!

I have never seen someone enter the new year so aggressively “on brand” as @chrissyteigen. pic.twitter.com/lPNk743Jnx — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 1, 2019

Technically ur umbrella hit her…so your friendship is still intact. Her friendship with the umbrella…that's a different story pic.twitter.com/v0EppCHtQO — Chris B Snackin (@Crackersmcsnac1) January 1, 2019

