LeToya Luckett has gifted the world an epic Destiny’s Child reunion photo.

“✨ALL LOVE✨ This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023 ❤️,” Luckett, 42, captioned a Wednesday, January 3, Instagram snap of herself posing with fellow Destiny’s Child alums Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and LaTavia Roberson.

The five singers coordinated their looks, with Beyoncé’s all-black ensemble matching Luckett’s cargo pants, Williams’ sparkly trousers and Roberson’s bodysuit. Rowland, 42, donned a silver, oversized button-down shirt that matched Luckett’s form-fitting tank top and hoop earrings.

The only woman missing from the group shot was Farrah Franklin, who joined the group in 2000 along with Williams, 44, to replace OG members Luckett and Roberson, 42. Franklin, also 42, left Destiny’s Child after six months.

Later in the photo caption, Luckett celebrated “the love, the joy, the prayer [and] the healing” that was present at the reunion after she butted heads with her former bandmates in the past.

In 2002, Luckett and Roberson filed a lawsuit against Beyoncé, Rowland and Beyoncé’s father and Destiny’s Child manager, Mathew Knowles, accusing them of breach of partnership and fiduciary duties. The case was settled later that year.

Luckett opened up about being replaced by new band members during a November 2023 appearance on The Terrell Show.

“Somebody’s sleeping in my bed. Somebody’s taking my place,” she said before quipping, “Shout-out to Michelle Williams! Hey, girl! Hey, boo!”

Luckett added that she’s “so glad” she can now “laugh” about the past. “The therapy, Lord!” she said.

Luckett previously reconnected with Beyoncé, 42, in September 2018 when she went backstage at the “Halo” singer’s On the Run II Tour stop in Arlington, Texas.

“Love. ♥️,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Beyoncé with her hand on her stomach. Luckett was pregnant with her daughter Gianna, now 5, at the time. Luckett shares Gianna and son Tysun, 3, with ex-husband Tommicus Walker.

Later that month, Roberson shared a photo of herself and her mom with Beyoncé.

“It was so wonderful sharing a laugh and spending time with my FRIEND of 30 yrs … hadn’t seen Bey in 18 yrs. My mother @cheryl_lastrap is clearly tickled,” she captioned the sweet snap.

With all the bad blood in the past, Luckett wrapped up the caption on Wednesday’s group photo with a wish for her followers. “May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024,” she wrote.

Williams noted in the comments: “What God can not do doesn’t exist!! ❤️.”

Luckett replied: “@michellewilliams Amen sis!”