What’s the rush? Liam Payne feels “very comfortable” in his relationship with girlfriend Cheryl Cole and doesn’t feel pressure to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

“I don’t feel like I need to go to that step to feel any differently about how I do about my relationship,” the “Strip That Down” crooner, 24, said during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup on Wednesday, May 16. “I feel like we’re in a very comfortable place right now and, like, having my son means more than anything to me in the world. So you know, it’s not really like we need to take that next step. We might do it in the long-term, but it’s not, like, a big deal.”

The former One Direction member has had the same stance on marriage for quite some time. In May 2017, he told The Sun that exchanging vows is on the back burner.

“I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I’m not really a religious person, so I know it’s not really [in] the cards for me at the moment,” he explained at the time. “So no, [I haven’t proposed] yet unfortunately.”

The British singers, who started dating in 2015, have been battling split rumors since going public with their romance in February 2016. Payne opened up about fighting off breakup reports while speaking to ES magazine in March.

“The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up. And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle,” he admitted. “You know, we have our struggles. Like, of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things and that’s what a relationship is. But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important for me.”

The couple welcomed son Bear in March 2017.

