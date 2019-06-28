Lifestyle Influencer @AndreeaCristina Opens Up About Overcoming Stigmas and Being A Girl Boss

When it comes to confidence, mega-influencer @AndreeaCristina is all about embracing her story and knowing her worth. With help from U by Kotex’s Click® Compact Tampons, the beauty and lifestyle guru shares how #SheCan overcome stigmas, whether tackling a personal goal or building her social empire.

More Than Just a Brand

Andreea uses her platform as both a creative outlet and a community for female empowerment. The It-girl on style, travel, healthy recipes and natural beauty is focused on reaching new levels of connection with her global audience. “I don’t want to just be a brand, I want to inspire – that’s why I’ve changed my captions to journal entries. I’ve learned that my followers and I are never alone in any experience.”

True to Her Roots

The girl boss knows a thing or two about challenging norms. When Andreea and her parents emigrated from Romania with just four suitcases and no English knowledge, she had to overcome cultural barriers and self-doubt at a young age. In the face of bullying at school, Andreea notes, “Support from my parents really taught me self-acceptance and pride in my heritage.”

Prepped for Success

With an empowered perspective, Andreea never lets any obstacle get in the way of her progress – including her period. For stress-free comfort, she relies on Click® Compact Tampons from U by Kotex that go from pocket-sized to full-sized protection in one quick move. “They travel with me wherever I go, which allows me to focus on accomplishing any goal I put my mind to.”