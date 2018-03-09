Not having it! Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes are taking a stand against Cosmopolitan Philippines for Photoshopping their images.

The Riverdale stars voiced their discontent with the magazine via Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 8, after the publication shared images in which the actresses’ waistlines appear to have been digitally altered. Reinhart compared the two photos from their February cover shoot for the U.S. version of the magazine versus the images Cosmo Philippines used, and pointed out that her waist looked significantly smaller in the latter.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen an unprecedented movement for women’s rights, and one thing is clear: Our time is now. We are phenomenal, and we will make the world a better place for all women,” the actress wrote about the situation. “We still have a long way to go. Our fight is not over … Camila and I have worked incredibly hard to feel confident and comfortable in the bodies that we have. It’s an everyday battle, sometimes. And to see our bodies become so distorted in an editing process is a perfect example of the obstacles we have yet to overcome.”

Reinhart continued in the following post: “That’s why I’m calling out @cosmopolitan_philippines. It’s sad that you felt our bodies needed to be slimmed down. But Camila and I are f–king beautiful. And you can’t ‘fix’ us.”

Mendes, 23, also chimed in saying she is happy with her body just the way it is. “Happy International Women’s Day!” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Story on Thursday. “@Lilireihart and I feel disrespected and disturbed by the sight of our photoshopped bodies in @cosmopolitan_philippines. We want their readers to know that those bodies are not ours; they have been distorted from their natural beauty. We prefer to see our bodies the way they actually are. I’m not interested in having a slimmer waists. I’m more than satisfied with the one that I already have. Much love and self respect, Camila and Lili.”

The publication has since deleted the allegedly altered images from its account. The actresses had previously shared images from the original cover shoot back in January. Mendes proudly posted her cover on January 3, writing: “Still trying to wrap my head around this.. super excited to be on the february cover of @cosmopolitan alongside my girl @lilireinhart.”

This is not the first time Reinhart has used her platform to address important topics. The Good Neighbor star, 21, previously opened up on Twitter last year about her struggle with depression and social anxiety. “I think this is the first time people paid attention to what I was saying,” she told SELF in May 2017 about her tweets. “When I first had to think about what I wanted to represent as a person in the spotlight, I said I want to be a mental health advocate because it’s something that I’ve dealt with my whole life. To me, it was kind of a no-brainer — why would I not talk about it?”

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, and Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, in Riverdale, have been costarring on The CW hit series since it premiered in January 2017.

