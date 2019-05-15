Celebs were out and about this week, from Lili Reinhart looking chic while celebrating the launch of Reformation’s first show collection, to Fergie celebrating Mother’s Day at Spago in Beverly Hills, to Samantha Ronson playing hit songs at the Playboy Playhouse in L.A. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Lili Reinhart celebrated the launch of Reformation’s first shoe collection at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

— Madelaine Petsch celebrated the launch of Privé Revaux’s new collab collection, M3, at The Butterfly Bar in NYC.

— Julianne Moore took the stage at the 2019 Verizon Media Newfront in NYC to make an announcement alongside the real-life caregivers from the documentary film 5B.

— Selma Blair was honored at the Race To Erase MS Gala and wore Peace and Love jewelry by Nancy Davis.

— Tinsley Mortimer enjoyed a Cenote Paloma at The Paloma Bar pop up at the Marmara Park Avenue which is open until June 22.

— Maren Morris rocked a leopard print Good American zip-up sports bra and matching boy shorts while performing at her GIRL: The World Tour show at Brooklyn Steel in NYC.

— Fergie celebrated Mother’s Day with her mother at Spago Beverly Hills and Chef Wolfgang Puck came over to say hello.

— Sterling K. Brown attended a dinner hosted by David Chang at Majordomo in L.A. to celebrate the new electric Audi e-tron.

— Samantha Ronson deejayed at the Playboy Playhouse pop-up in L.A.

— Dior Beauty celebrated the Dior Backstage Collection with a party hosted by celebrity makeup artist Peter Philips and Bella Hadid at Delilah in West Hollywood.

— Greg Renfrew of Beautycounter, Clare Vivier of Clare V, and Max Bonbreast of AYR moderated a panel for the opening of FREE MARKET Denver at Denver’s Dairy Block.

— Jennifer Meyer helped artist Ashley Longshore celebrate the opening of her first L.A. art show at Eric Buterbaugh Flower Design and Gallery in West Hollywood.

— Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X performed the remix of “Old Town Road” at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

— Jaleel White enjoyed L.A’s Best Burgers at the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Night Market sponsored by Citi.

— Dean Norris along with several members of congress attended the Creative Coalition’s #RighttoBearArts Gala at the InterContinental in Washington D.C

— Lindsey Vonn partied with her boyfriend P.K. Subban at Avenue in NYC.

— Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee shopped for their son Revel and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres provided by The Culinistas at the Summer Shopping Spree Cocktail Party hosted by Jetblack.

