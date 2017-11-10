The season of giving is upon us. Lily Aldridge is kicking things off with her new partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the “Thanks and Giving” holiday campaign. The model opened up about her involvement with the children’s hospital in a video shared exclusively with Us Weekly ahead of its release.

“I’m so grateful for St. Jude,” the model says in the clip. “It’s warm and welcoming and magical, and kids can be kids.”

The hospital’s mission is to treat children while making sure their families don’t have to worry about accruing medical bills. “To be somewhere like this and not have to worry about bills and to know your kid is being taken care of and you’re safe,” the Victoria’s Secret model, 31, says. “It fills my heart so much that it’s such a hopeful place.”

Aldridge will be supporting the upcoming #GivingTuesday interactive “Thanks and Giving” pop-up event on Tuesday, November 28, in New York City’s Flatiron District. The event will invite visitors and celebrities, including Nick Swisher and Laurie Hernandez, to share how they give thanks and will be free and open to the public.

For the past 14 years, the campaign’s goal is to raise awareness and funds to continue the battle against childhood cancer and other diseases affecting children. “The most important thing in the world is children. St. Jude is literally saving people’s lives, it’s incredible,” Aldridge concluded.

To learn more about the campaign and to donate, visit Stjude.org.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!