Lindsay Lohan and her younger sister, Aliana “Ali” Lohan, are as close as ever.

“Happy Birthday to my gorgeous sister!!!!!!!!! I love you so much! God bless you🎂🎉😘❤️🙏🥰,” Lindsay, 37, captioned a carousel of photos with Ali, 30, to celebrate her little sis’ big day on Friday, December 22. One snapshot was a smiling selfie of the two while another pic showed the bikini-clad sisters sitting in a pool together.

In addition to the sisters hanging out together frequently, Ali has also developed a bond with Lindsay’s husband, Bader Shammas, whom she married in April 2022. The couple share son Luai, 5 months.

Ali posted two photo booth picture strips via Instagram on December 8 that showed a slew of goofy snaps with Lindsay and Shammas, 36. “Grateful,” she captioned the post as Lindsay responded with a red heart emoji.

Despite Lindsay being in the spotlight most of her life as a child actor who later found success as an adult, Ali said she “never felt” like she was in her famous sister’s “shadow.”

“I would’ve been doing this with or without my sister being Lindsay Lohan,” Ali, who is now a singer, told People in July. “And Lindsay knows that, and Lindsay would’ve been doing this with or without me being her sister. We grew up with it around us.”

That being said, Ali was drawn to her career in part because of Lindsay, explaining, “I felt like I was always just born to do this. … I grew up on set my whole life, watching my big sister be a superstar and make it look so effortless.”

Ali isn’t totally in the dark about Lindsay’s life experiences as she also got her start at a very young age, recording her first album, Lohan Holiday, at just 9 years old. Since then, the sisters appeared on-screen together for the Netflix film Falling for Christmas in November 2022.

“Working with Lindsay was incredible,” Ali, who also contributed several songs to the soundtrack, previously told People. “Having done a Christmas album, to be able to have my music in a Christmas movie was just very full circle. Even to my kids in the future, it’ll be so cool to say, ‘Mommy did a song in her sister’s film and was able to act with her.’ I don’t really have many words. I’m just so grateful.”

Despite living in Dubai, Lindsay said she is still “so tight” with her family while dishing details about her family group chat, which includes Ali, their mom, Dina, and their brothers, Michael and Cody.

“We’re in a family group chat and we just talk every single day about everything,” the Mean Girls actress said. “We’re all best friends — my brothers, my sister, they’re my best friends. It’s the best. It’s what makes you stronger, also, as women in the world, [knowing] that you have your crew behind you.”