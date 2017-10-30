Say it isn’t so! Lindsey Stirling is the latest cast member of Dancing with the Stars to be injured.

According to TMZ, Stirling was rushed to the hospital after suffering a rib injury on Sunday, October 29, while dancing with partner Mark Ballas in rehearsal. The violinist and her partner have been performing extremely well this season, but if she’s unable to perform on Monday, October 30, she’ll have to forfeit the competition.

In the video released by ABC and posted to TMZ, a tearful Sterling talks about pushing herself too hard and says “I’m gonna be so mad if I’ve blown it. We’ve worked so hard.”

“It’s never an ideal day to have an injury,” Ballas adds, “But it’s Sunday, it’s the day before we perform … this is really nerve wrecking.”

The Emmy-nominated choreographer goes on to comfort his partner telling her: “You’re going to have to breathe through this, relax and let me get you there.”

The two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner returned to the show for season 25 after taking a few years off, and his connection with Stirling has had the judges singing their praises this season. Last week, the couple earned a perfect score for their “A Night at the Movie” Argentine tango to “Human” by Sevadliza, with judge Bruno Tonioli calling it “the best one of season 25 yet.”

On top of their couples dance Monday night, Team Stark, as they call themselves, were set to perform a Halloween Monster Mash group dance with Terrell Owens, Cheryl Burke, Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev.

