Despite pursuing a career in snowy weather, Lindsey Vonn prefers warmer climates. “I hate the cold,” the former alpine ski racer, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly. Want to learn more about the Olympic gold medalist? Read on to learn 25 things you might not know about the Pack host.

1. I wear a retainer at night.

2. I bite my nails.

3. I have blown out my eardrums surfing and jumping off cliffs into lakes.

4. I’m a total klutz.

5. I don’t have hair extensions, contrary to popular belief.

6. There are triplets in my family.

7. If I’m up past 10 p.m., I need a Red Bull.

8. I’m also not a morning person — middle of the day is where I thrive.

9. I’m an introvert. 10. I’m a better driver than [my fiancé] P.K. Subban.

11. In the three years that we’ve been together, I’ve never [gone] skiing with P.K. We [haven’t been able] to due to work [commitments].

12. I was a germophobe long before COVID.

13. I speak German fluently.

14. [My dog] Lucy enjoys zip-lining as much as I do.

15. I hate the cold [even though I] spent most of my life in it.

16. I have a plate and 18 screws in my arm.

17. I love scuba diving and snorkeling, and sharks.

18. Before P.K. came along, I slept with all three of my dogs in my bed. Lucy is the best snuggler.

19. My favorite dog is Leo, not Lucy. (Don’t tell her!)

20. I’ve had nine surgeries.

21. I wish I was good at tennis.

22. I’m the oldest of 13 grandchildren.

23. My bedroom is never clean. I never unpack my suitcases when I get home.

24. I got my hand [jammed] in a car door when I was 9. That’s why I have terrible hands.

25. I grew up with a golden retriever named Thunder, whose nickname was Thundy Wundy Bundy, and a turtle I named Tommy Tippy Longneck.

Vonn is the host of The Pack, which is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.