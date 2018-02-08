Lindsey Vonn has waited a long time to represent Team USA once more at the Olympics — so a (very) delayed flight wasn’t going to bring her down. The athlete’s flight, which was scheduled to depart from Munich to Seoul at 4:10 p.m. local time, was held back because passengers were told that they needed a new document to fly.

According to ESPN, Vonn and her fellow passengers — which included other Olympic athletes — sat on the plane for three hours before having to get off to board another aircraft.

“I want to sleep so bad but I have to wait until we take off,” she wrote in a text, via ESPN. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Luckily, the 33-year-old made it just in time for the Pyeongchang Games. “After over 6 hours of hanging out at the gate, we’re off!! See you in another 10 hours Korea!” she tweeted on Wednesday night. “We made it!!! It took exactly 24 hours… but we are here!!”

This is Vonn’s first time back at the Olympics in eight years. She had to miss the Sochi Olympics because of her knee injury. The opening ceremony kicks off on Friday, February 9, and her first scheduled event is the Super G on Saturday, February 17.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!