Her lips were made for talking! Lisa Rinna, 54, spills 25 things you might not know about her exclusively with Us Weekly. Read on to learn more about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

1. My favorite TV show as a kid was Gilligan’s Island. My favorite now is Game of Thrones.

2. My father, Frank, was an incredible artist. He did many oil and water color paintings, sculptures and even a cartoon for Playboy!

3. I’d really love to meet Madonna one day.

4. Harry [Hamlin] and I got married in our backyard 20 years ago.

5. My favorite print: leopard.

6. Not many people know that I have experience on the tightrope thanks to Circus of the Stars!

7. My favorite foods are cake and tacos — not necessarily in that order.

8. The first car I ever had was an orange Corvette.

9. My all-time favorite concert was Adele in London a few years ago.

10. I really wish I could have seen Frank Sinatra in concert.

11. I’m left-handed but I throw a ball with my right hand, so I consider myself ambidextrous.

12. My favorite flowers are peonies and gardenias.

13. I’ve only had one cavity in my whole life.

14. When I was 11 years old, I got my first job selling lemonade on a golf course in Medford, Oregon.

15. My first dog was a little pumpkin-colored mutt named Pumpkin.

16. My first cat was named Cassius after Cassius Clay.

17. I was the number one tennis player on my high school tennis team during my senior year.

18. I can’t cook, but I make a mean chocolate cookie and cinnamon roll.

19. I swore I was having a boy when I was pregnant with [daughter] Delilah. We were going to name him Dashell.

20. I went to the University of Oregon for one semester but then I started my journey in L.A.

21. Secretly I’d like to be a hairdresser and aesthetician.

22. My dream vacation destination is the Maldives.

23. My first thing I did on camera was playing an extra on Murder, She Wrote.

24. I played Jason Bateman’s girlfriend for five episodes on The Hogan Family. He was 21 and I was 26, so I was a cougar!

25. When I was in eighth grade we did a 1920s show and I sang a solo called “I’m Just Wild About Harry.”

