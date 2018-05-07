There’s nothing like Villa Rosa. In an exclusive video obtained by Us Weekly, Lisa Vanderpump shares her glamorous home with the world, showing off every angle in a 360 video tour. In the video, Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent gets to explore the home from top to bottom – and she is very impressed.

“How could you ever be in a bad mood here?” Kent, 28, asks her boss. The SUR owner quickly responds, “You guys have a habit in putting me in a bad mood sometimes!”

During the tour, which is shown in the two-part video, Kent reveals her favorite part of the home – the bar – and Vanderpump, 57, shows off her most intimate parts of her home, including her all white and pink bedroom and her master bathroom with quite the bathtub.

“You have a station for everything in this bathroom,” Kent tells her. “This has Lisa Vanderpump written all over it. I wouldn’t expect anything less.”

The video is just the start as Bravo has produced several 360 videos with the cast of Vanderpump Rules. During the video, viewers can move their mouse around to see the home from different angles. NBCUniversal has teamed up with Google to produce virtual reality (VR) content that gives audiences a unique way to experience some of their favorite networks and shows.

Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Monday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

